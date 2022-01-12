Whitehall struggled early and couldn't hold a late lead Tuesday night, dropping a 41-35 decision to Mason County Central.
The Vikings (3-6, 2-3 West Michigan Conference) were down by as many as 12 points in the second quarter, but rallied to take the lead late in the third. However, MCC knocked down some timely shots in the fourth to deliver the Spartans the win.
Autumn Ferris paced the Vikings with nine points and seven rebounds, and Marissa Strandberg added six points.
MASON CO. CENTRAL (41) Quigley 0 1-2 1, Banks 0 7-12 7, Petersen 1 0-0 3, Weinert 2 1-2 6, Nelson 12 0-0 24. Totals 15 9-16 41.
WHITEHALL (35) Carnes 1 0-0 2, Buckner 1 0-0 2, Strandberg 2 0-0 6, TenBrink 2 1-2 5, Dempsey 0 0-2 0, Ringler 3 0-2 7, Ferris 3 2-2 9, Coron 1 0-0 2, Klint 0 2-4 2. Totals 13 4-12 35.
Mason Co....8 11 7 15 — 41
Whitehall.....8 4 15 8 — 35
Three-point goals — Mason Co. Central 2 (Petersen, Weinert), Whitehall 4 (Strandberg 2, Ringler, Ferris). Total fouls — Mason Co. Central 11, Whitehall 18. Fouled out — Strandberg. JV score—Mason Co. Central 52, Whitehall 4.