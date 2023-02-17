WHITEHALL — Whitehall's defensive effort has been a constant this season, and it was on display again for most of its 30-21 loss to West Michigan Conference Lakes foe Fremont. Unfortunately for the Vikings, another constant has been an inability to score consistently.

Whitehall (10-10, 3-8 WMC Lakes) had only three field goals made in the first three quarters of the game, but still managed to be tied at 12 going into the fourth thanks to its defense. However, the Packers caught fire from the field early in the final quarter and got to the free throw line too, and Whitehall simply could not keep up.

"The effort's there from the kids," Whitehall coach Brian Milliron said. "I never ever question this group's effort. They're awesome. They're so much fun to coach and I wish I could help them score more points."

Whitehall locked down Fremont for the entire first half, allowing only four points. The Vikings, though, could only get seven themselves, including last-minute buckets in each quarter. Onnyka Dempsey hit the team's only three-pointer with 14 seconds left in the first quarter, Whitehall's first points of the game, and Lexi Daggett got loose on a fast break for a layup to end the second quarter.

As the game transitioned to a more half-court centered one in the fourth quarter, though, Whitehall struggled. The Vikings made repeated attempts to get the ball to Ashley TenBrink despite Jessica Bennett blanketing her for the Packers, which resulted in turnovers. Post touches weren't successful as Whitehall struggled to catch entry passes, and players weren't positioned to make baskets even when they did.

"'If this was a 12-step process, you're doing 11 great,'" Milliron said he told the team. "'You've just got to finish the 12th, and that's the one that matters the most.' Until we do that, it doesn't matter who we play. We only get so many chances in a game, and if you can't take advantage of those, then you're not going to score a lot of points."

Whitehall's defense makes it capable of beating just about anyone; however, the team is running out of time for things to click offensively. Only two regular-season games remain.

"They know they're a good defensive team, and they know they can be a much better offensive team," Milliron said "They make their living, hopefully, getting turnovers on the defensive end. They've bought into that part. We just need to buy into slowing our mind down a little bit to finish (on offense)."

Dempsey led Whitehall with six points and five steals, and Autumn Ferris had eight rebounds. The Vikings struggled at the free throw line, making only 6-of-18 attempts; Fremont was 12-of-21 at the line in the second half.

"I keep telling them, eventually it's going to come together and I'm going to be a happy coach, but we're running out of chances," Milliron said.

FREMONT (30) Clemence 2 2-4 7, Hansen 2 0-2 4, Bennett 1 4-12 6, L. Vandenberg 1 6-6 8, Romera 1 0-1 2, E. Vandenberg 1 0-0 3. Totals 8 12-25 30.

WHITEHALL (21) Carnes 0 0-2 0, Zamojcin 0 1-2 1, TenBrink 0 2-4 2, Dempsey 2 1-2 6, Ringler 0 1-3 1, Ferris 2 0-0 4, Daggett 2 1-2 5, Shepherd 1 0-2 2. Totals 7 6-18 21.

Fremont.....2 2 8 18 — 30

Whitehall....3 4 5 9 — 21

Three-point goals — Fremont 2 (Clemence, E. Vandenberg), Whitehall 1 (Dempsey). Total fouls — Fremont 16, Whitehall 17.