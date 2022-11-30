WHITEHALL — Whitehall delivered some big-time plays in crunch-time moments Tuesday night and outlasted Cadillac in overtime, 41-36, earning a sweet season-opening win.

The Vikings, who relied heavily on Charley Klint last year in big moments, didn't have that option this year because Klint has graduated. New coach Brian Milliron said before the season that he didn't need one Klint, but several players whose contributions can add up when it matters most.

Whitehall did indeed get help from several sources. Lola Buckner and Lexi Daggett hit early three-pointers to put the Vikings up 8-0 early. Marissa Strandberg and Jadyn Ringler hit their only shots of the game at pivotal moments to stop scoring droughts. Buckner displayed confidence by coolly getting to the rim for a tying layup in the final minute, forcing overtime.

To cap it all off, Autumn Ferris, after scoring only four points in regulation, exploded for eight consecutive Viking points in the extra period. Ferris, who's almost impossibly long and lanky, worked hard on catching post touches in the offseason after struggling with that last season, and that work paid off as she grabbed passes in stride and drove in for key layups.

"When you're tired, it's tougher to catch," Milliron said. "When you're tired, it's harder to do everything, and that fourth quarter and overtime, when it mattered, she made the catches. Our guards played fantastic and she finished. I couldn't ask for anything more."

Well, maybe he could have asked for just a little bit more. Milliron bemoaned the team's 7-of-21 showing at the free throw line; the Vikings were 2-of-7 in the fourth quarter, otherwise they could've saved themselves the final four minutes.

"That's something we really need to work on, especially in tight games, because if we shoot like that in most games from the line, we're going to lose," Milliron said.

However, Whitehall made up for that shortcoming with a conditioning advantage. Milliron said he avoided calling timeouts in overtime because he knew Cadillac, which has several volleyball players on its team from a squad that played in the state finals, wouldn't be fully in basketball shape yet.

That conditioning also showed up on defense. The Vikings have consistently been strong on defense in recent years, and that didn't change Tuesday.

"We're not going to shoot well every night and we're not going to shoot free throws well every night, but if you can rely on your defense every night, you can win close games if you're able to stop them from scoring," Milliron said. "That's going to be a hallmark like it was last year. Hopefully, we can figure out some of our shooting and limit those turnovers a little bit and then make our free throws, and I think we'll be all right."

Whitehall lost Allie Van Antwerp late in the game to a right knee injury. Van Antwerp, who has already suffered an ACL tear in her left knee during her career, appeared to be in severe pain and was on crutches by the end of the evening. Milliron said the team would be praying her injury was not severe.

CADILLAC (36) Dickerson 1 0-0 3, McMahon 1 1-3 3, Schamanek 1 4-7 6, Angell 0 1-4 1, K. Swiger 2 0-0 6, Bryant 1 3-8 5, Seeley 4 2-4 12. Totals 10 11-26 36.

WHITEHALL (41) Carnes 1 1-6 3, Buckner 3 0-0 7, Strandberg 1 1-2 4, TenBrink 1 0-0 2, Dempsey 1 1-5 3, Ringler 2 0-4 4, Ferris 4 4-4 12, Daggett 2 0-0 6. Totals 15 7-21 41.

Cadillac...... 6 9 5 9 7 — 36

Whitehall....10 7 4 9 12 — 41

Three-point goals — Cadillac 5 (Dickerson, K. Swiger 2, Seeley 2), Whitehall 4 (Buckner, Strandberg 2, Daggett). Total fouls — Cadillac, Whitehall 19. JV score — Cadillac 59, Whitehall 12.