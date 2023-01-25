Whitehall pulled away in the fourth quarter Tuesday night to pick up a road win over Western Michigan Christian, 42-35, the team's fifth straight win.
Whitehall (8-5) led by only one going into the final quarter, 29-28, but had its highest-scoring quarter in the fourth to pick up the win.
Onnyka Dempsey led the Vikings with a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, as well as seven steals. Lexi Daggett was the team's top scorer, with 13 points. Lucy Zamojcin had eight boards, and Daggett and Sidney Shepherd each had six.