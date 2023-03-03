MONTAGUE — Whitehall senior Onnyka Dempsey knocked down a half-court shot in warmups prior to Friday's district finals game at Montague. It might not have felt like it meant much at the time.
When Dempsey had the ball in her hands in the final seconds of the third quarter of the game, it suddenly meant much more. With a flick of the wrist, she launched another shot from half court, and this one swished through without so much as grazing the rim. It was a shot that meant quite a bit in a 36-31 district championship win that advanced the Vikings to Tuesday's regional in Frankenmuth.
When Dempsey made the shot, her third trey of the third quarter, she kept her right arm raised until assistant coach Emily MacArthur hoisted her skyward as her teammates celebrated. For all the world it looked as though she'd known from the second she let go that she'd made it. But...
"I was just praying that thing went in when I chucked it up," Dempsey said with a grin.
If Dempsey and her teammates were faking their confidence Friday - after Montague had easily won both regular-season meetings - they could've fooled any onlooker. Buoyed by a student section going berserk throughout the game, the Vikings (13-10) made a road game feel like home.
"I teach seniors...and I get these kids and I said, 'Hey, the student section is going to be huge tonight. Come in there and be crazy,'" Whitehall coach Brian Milliron said. "We talked about the bench doing that, and they were. It felt like a home game tonight. That atmosphere, when you're dealing with 15, 16, 17, 18-year-old kids, means a lot."
The teams traded the lead much of the first half - in a harbinger of what came later, Dempsey scored a three-point play by flipping the ball over her shoulder for a bucket after being fouled - but it became clear quickly that the game was the kind of game Whitehall prefers - physical, hard-hitting, low-scoring. The Vikings don't have the same kind of offensive firepower as many of their opponents. What they have is a strong defense and an unceasing willingness to hit the deck if need be.
The Wildcats (16-8) surged into the lead late in the first half on a big three-pointer from Lauren Smith, but Whitehall grabbed the lead back to start the third quarter. Smith drilled another huge trey to tie it at 22 late in the quarter, but then Dempsey's heroics changed the game and put the Vikings ahead for good.
Montague made one last push late in the fourth quarter when Britta Johnson hit a jump shot that cut Whitehall's lead to 32-31, but the Vikings got to the free throw line on their next possession, and it was Dempsey coolly sinking both shots. Montague didn't score again.
"When you have someone that steps up, that plays 32 minutes like Onnyka Dempsey did tonight, and with the poise that Onnyka Dempsey had...She's a catalyst for us," Milliron said.
Whitehall played a 2-3 zone on defense much of the game, and it was particularly effective late. Montague appeared to be somewhat gun-shy to go at Viking center Autumn Ferris, electing to shoot the ball. It worked at times - Emma Peterson hit a long trey to finally end a nearly six-minute scoring drought to start the fourth - but not often enough.
The key to the game, though, was Whitehall's ability to avoid backbreaking turnovers, which had been an issue much of the season.
"Whatever they say in the locker room, it's working because they played like a different team (than in the regular season)," Montague coach Nick Thaler said. "They didn't turn the ball over when we were pressing them. We put them in scenarios where we were trapping and getting good opportunities for that and we just weren't converting on those."
The Vikings last won a district title in the fall of 2005, before many of the current players were even born. However, the two squads share one important thing in common, something Whitehall's seven seniors were quick to point out Friday - that team also had seven seniors on it.
"The energy that we've been building all week long, our goal since the beginning of the season has been to get a trophy," Ferris said.
Whitehall moved on to face Saturday's Midland Dow/Freeland winner in the regional semifinals in Frankenmuth. Montague, which battled to a second-place conference finish and district #1 seed despite losing all-state star Kendall Osborne to an early injury and battling various other injuries besides, will dream of a better next year.
"Montague is a good basketball team," Milliron said. "Kendall will be back next year and they'll be a really good basketball team, but this one tonight was ours. This one tonight was for the Whitehall Vikings."
Dempsey had 14 points for Whitehall, while Peterson led Montague with nine. Haylee Schwarz and Braylyn Bultema each had six rebounds for the 'Cats.
WHITEHALL (36) Carnes 1 5-6 8, Zamojcin 0 1-2 1, TenBrink 1 0-0 2, Dempsey 4 3-3 14, Ferris 1 2-4 4, Daggett 2 0-0 5, Shepherd 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 11-15 36.
MONTAGUE (31) E. Peterson 3 1-2 9, Schwarz 2 0-2 4, B. Johnson 2 0-0 5, Smith 2 0-0 6, King 1 0-0 3, Bultema 2 0-0 4, Pranger 0 0-2 0. Totals 12 1-4 31.
Whitehall.....7 7 14 8 — 36
Montague....5 11 8 7 — 31
Three-point goals — Whitehall 5 (Carnes, Dempsey 3, Daggett), Montague 6 (E. Peterson 2, B. Johnson, Smith 2, King). Total fouls — Whitehall 7, Montague 15. Fouled out — E. Peterson.