Whitehall rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit Tuesday night to force overtime and defeat Fremont, 56-54, for its fourth straight victory.
The Vikings (7-8) fell behind due to what coach Derek Westerlund called "a sluggish third quarter" in which Fremont held a 14-3 scoring advantage. However, they made up for it with outstanding offense in the fourth, scoring 22 points to force the extra period.
Charley Klint had her usual big game, with 22 points and eight rebounds. Autumn Ferris was key on defense and also had nine points and six boards.