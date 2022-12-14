Whitehall dominated the second half of Tuesday's West Michigan Conference Lakes game against Manistee, scoring a 47-41 win.
The Vikings (2-2, 1-1 WMC Lakes) trailed 23-14 at halftime, but came alive offensively out of the locker room led by Lola Buckner. The point guard racked up 16 points as well as six rebounds and five steals to spearhead the comeback. Whitehall took the lead in the fourth quarter and put the game away at the free throw line.
Autumn Ferris had eight points, seven boards and three blocked shots, and Lucy Zamojcin chipped in six points and seven rebounds as well.