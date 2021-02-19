WHITEHALL — Down a point entering the fourth quarter, Whitehall caught fire offensively to come back and score a 47-41 win over Mason County Central Thursday night.
The Vikings (2-2, 2-2 West Michigan Conference) got big second-half contributions from both Jade Taylor and Greta Hosticka. The duo combined for 16 points, 10 by Hosticka, all in the second half. Karleigh Jeffries led the Vikes with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
MASON CO. CENTRAL (41) Quigley 5 0-0 14, Banks 1 0-0 3, Tyron 2 0-2 5, Petersen 2 0-0 5, Wienert 1 2-2 4, Jensen 1 0-0 2, Nelson 4 0-0 8. Totals 16 2-4 41.
WHITEHALL (47) Evans 2 3-4 7, Jeffries 4 4-7 13, Klint 2 0-0 5, Tjapkes 2 0-0 4, Taylor 2 0-0 6, Hosticka 2 4-9 10, Van Dam 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 11-20 47.
Mason Co.... 10 9 10 12 — 41
Whitehall.......12 6 10 19 — 47
Three-point goals — Mason Co. Central 7 (Quigley 4, Banks, Tyron, Petersen), Whitehall 6 (Jeffries, Klint, Taylor 2, Hosticka 2). Total fouls — Mason Co. Central 18, Whitehall 12.