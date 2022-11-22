It's a brand new world for Whitehall girls basketball this season. The Vikings lost do-everything star Charley Klint and Cornerstone signee McKena Coron to graduation and have a new coach, Brian Milliron. Milliron was JV coach last year and takes over for Derek Westerlund.

Pretty much everything Whitehall did revolved around Klint last season, and for good reason; she was second in the West Michigan Conference in scoring and first in steals. The Vikings are hopeful to be more effective spreading the workload this year.

They certainly won't lack for veteran leadership. Whitehall has seven seniors on this year's team; Milliron said the last time the Vikings had that many was the 2005 team that won a district championship. The parallel hasn't been lost on this year's group.

"We had a lock-in at the (Viking Athletic Center last) Saturday night, and that was one of the goals the girls talked about," Milliron said. "They're optimistic because they've bought in...The seniors have pulled people in (to the program), and when you have buy-in, that's great. I teach a lot of these girls too, and I coach Quiz Bowl. A lot of these girls are going to get sick of me, but that buy-in is something we'll be able to lean on."

Among those seven seniors are players that had flashes of brilliance last season: Marissa Strandberg, Onnyka Dempsey, Autumn Ferris and Lola Buckner are just a few of them. For Whitehall to improve this season, those flashes will need to be more consistent. From Milliron's perspective, he doesn't need any Klints this year. He just needs the best version of those seniors.

"I don't have a Charley Klint I can rely on for 18 a night, but we can have six girls scoring eight points a night and spreading it around," Milliron said. "That would be fantastic for us. I don't have anyone that is playing college basketball on this team. This is still a volleyball school. But our numbers are better, which is a good thing. Last year, I finished some JV games with only four girls. But this year, I have 11 girls on JV. We may not have as much quality right now, but we have quantity, and that could build some quality as time goes on."

Bolstering the roster will be a pair of new players who transferred in from Western Michigan Christian. Yayra Waller is the team's shortest player, while Lexi Daggett is among the tallest.

Jadyn Ringler, Hailey Carnes and Ashley TenBrink round out Whitehall's senior class, and junior Lucy Zamojcin should take on a bigger role after seeing some varsity time last year. Juniors Allie Van Antwerp and Taylor Ottinger come up from the JV.

The team is battling health issues, as both Strandberg and Daggett had offseason surgeries. Whitehall had its first 5-on-5 scrimmage a week into practice. Milliron is hopeful the team is getting healthy now that the games are about to count.

The Vikings will quickly learn a lot about themselves. In three of their first five games, they'll take on Cadillac, whose volleyball team reached the state finals this fall; Montague, which is stocked with talent and coming off a great season; and Ludington, which made a run to Breslin Center last year.

One of the team's biggest additions won't take the court at all. Former Whitehall star Emily MacArthur came on board as Milliron's assistant, and he said her ability to build relationships with the players will help the team.

"She was the first person to call me (when I applied for the varsity job) and tell me, 'I'll do this with you if you do it,''' Milliron said. "For her to say she's all in with me, that's great. She has college basketball experience and is a counselor at Fruitport. Between her being here and our consistency with the girls, this year will be better."