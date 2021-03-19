WHITEHALL — Whitehall closed out regular-season play Thursday night with one of its better performances, defeating North Muskegon 56-21.
Whitehall (10-6, 8-5 West Michigan Conference) did not get off to the blistering offensive start it's enjoyed in many recent games, but locked down on defense and held a comfortable 24-8 lead at halftime. The Viking offense got going in the second half.
Sarah VanDam led Whitehall with 10 points, and Greta Hosticka and Charley Klint each had seven. All of Hosticka's points came in the first quarter.