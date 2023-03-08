FRANKENMUTH — Whitehall's deepest state tournament run in nearly two decades ended Tuesday with a 51-33 loss to high-powered Freeland, but Vikings' coach Brian Milliron didn't sweat the final outcome.
"They're in (the locker room), a little quiet and sad, and I said, 'Don't be. I'm not. What you guys did was fantastic. It was awesome,'" Milliron said. "I could not be prouder of this group. The (only) part I am sad about is I'm losing seven of some of the best kids to come through this district."
Those seven seniors - Hailey Carnes, Lola Buckner, Ashley TenBrink, Onnyka Dempsey, Jadyn Ringler, Autumn Ferris and Marissa Strandberg - each got their moment at the end of the game as they were subbed out for the final time (except Strandberg, who missed the season with injury).
For a brief time to start the game, the Vikings (13-11) seemed to be poised for a second straight upset when they forced a pair of turnovers and took a 4-0 lead. Dempsey earned a steal and layup, and Ferris knocked in a shot after a dead-ball turnover.
Then Freeland called timeout, and Milliron said "they woke up", playing with far more intensity and pace, especially on defense. Their 2-2-1 press flustered Whitehall into a slew of turnovers, and Freeland led for good by the end of the quarter. Milliron said the team had practiced well against it leading into the game, but it's hard to simulate game intensity. The Vikings had a couple of nice press breaks for easy layups, but they didn't come often enough.
"We turned the ball over because we were trying to go over to the top," Milliron said. "We got in the game and we just kind of shot ourselves in the foot a lot. Freeland's a good basketball team, but the score, I don't think, indicates the quality of what we are in comparison to them. We're not that far off...We could play (with them) if we hadn't shot ourselves in the foot."
Like any good press does, the Falcons' eventually started making Whitehall jumpy. Even when the Vikings did have time to make the right decisions, they'd grown so used to enormous pressure that they didn't give themselves time to realize it, and that led to more giveaways.
Equally as damaging to Whitehall's hopes of victory was Freeland's long-distance shooting, which was terrific. The Falcons hit 10 three-pointers in the game, including three each in the second and third quarter by Karie Keefer and Haven Vasold respectively. No matter what the Vikes tried to cool them off, it didn't seem to work.
"We switched things up a little bit at half to try to come out on shooters a little bit more, but they move the ball really well, and you could just tell we were a little bit slower tonight, physically and mentally," Milliron said.
Whitehall could take some solace in finishing strong, outscoring Freeland 10-3 in the fourth quarter. Ferris had seven of those points.
"They fought for 32 (minutes), and this is something that maybe we can build on moving forward," Milliron said. "I could not be prouder of what these kids did. The first time in 18 years to play this game, could not be prouder, especially of those seven seniors."
Vasold scored 19 points for the Falcons to lead all scorers, and Keefer had 18.
FREELAND (51) Vasold 6 3-4 19, Kowalski 2 0-2 6, Keefer 7 0-0 18, Hemgesberg 1 0-0 2, Elliott 1 0-0 2, LaFond 1 2-3 4. Totals 18 5-9 51.
WHITEHALL (33) Buckner 1 0-0 2, Zamojcin 3 0-0 6, TenBrink 1 2-4 4, Dempsey 1 0-0 2, Ferris 4 2-2 11, Daggett 2 0-0 6, Shepherd 1 0-2 2. Totals 13 4-8 33.
Freeland.....15 19 14 3 — 51
Whitehall.... 9 6 8 10 — 33
Three-point goals — Freeland 10 (Vasold 4, Kowalski 2, Keefer 4), Whitehall 3 (Ferris, Daggett 2). Total fouls — Freeland 10, Whitehall 14.