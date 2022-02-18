Whitehall at Mason County Central girls basketball (copy)

Mason County Central’s Charlie Banks defends Whitehall’s Charley Klint during the first half of play Thursday in Scottville. Klint had 11 points in Whitehall's 28-23 win.

 DAVID BOSSICK/Ludington Daily News

Whitehall didn't score that much Thursday night, but the Vikings made up for it with dominant defense and defeated Mason County Central 28-23 on the road.

The Vikings (8-11, 6-7 West Michigan Conference) surrendered only one fourth-quarter point, allowing them to push ahead and earn the win.

Charley Klint led Whitehall with 11 points and eight rebounds in the game.

WHITEHALL (28) Carnes 1 1-4 3, Zamojcin 0 2-2 2, TenBrink 1 0-0 2, Ringler 2 0-1 4, Ferris 1 0-0 2, Coron 1 2-4 4, Klint 5 1-4 11. Totals 11 6-15 28.

MASON CO. CENTRAL (23) Banks 0 0-1 0, Weinert 3 0-0 9, Miller 1 0-0 2, Nelson 3 1-2 7, Steiger 1 3-4 5. Totals 8 4-7 23.

Whitehall......6 10 4 8 — 28

Mason Co....6 10 6 1 — 23

Three-point goals — Mason Co. Central 3 (Weinert 3). Total fouls — Whitehall 14, Mason Co. Central 16. JV score —Mason Co. Central 46, Whitehall 23.

