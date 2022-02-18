Whitehall didn't score that much Thursday night, but the Vikings made up for it with dominant defense and defeated Mason County Central 28-23 on the road.
The Vikings (8-11, 6-7 West Michigan Conference) surrendered only one fourth-quarter point, allowing them to push ahead and earn the win.
Charley Klint led Whitehall with 11 points and eight rebounds in the game.
WHITEHALL (28) Carnes 1 1-4 3, Zamojcin 0 2-2 2, TenBrink 1 0-0 2, Ringler 2 0-1 4, Ferris 1 0-0 2, Coron 1 2-4 4, Klint 5 1-4 11. Totals 11 6-15 28.
MASON CO. CENTRAL (23) Banks 0 0-1 0, Weinert 3 0-0 9, Miller 1 0-0 2, Nelson 3 1-2 7, Steiger 1 3-4 5. Totals 8 4-7 23.
Whitehall......6 10 4 8 — 28
Mason Co....6 10 6 1 — 23
Three-point goals — Mason Co. Central 3 (Weinert 3). Total fouls — Whitehall 14, Mason Co. Central 16. JV score —Mason Co. Central 46, Whitehall 23.