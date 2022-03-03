MUSKEGON — Whitehall just couldn't solve Spring Lake's press fast enough in Wednesday's district semifinal game, and the Vikings took a 51-29 defeat as a result to end their season at 9-13.
The Vikings connected on only one field goal in the first half, and it wasn't until 21 minutes into the game - a three-pointer by Charley Klint that cut the Lakers' lead at the time to 28-8. Spring Lake made it virtually impossible for the Vikes to get the ball into the paint. Without an array of accomplished jump shooters, that left Whitehall with little way to score.
The Lakers built their lead up to 33-11 at the half. Whitehall did manage to get to the free throw line for 19 first-half attempts, but only made eight of them.
"Athletically, we don't face, other than Hart...just the quickness and the strength they have," Whitehall coach Derek Westerlund said. "I told the girls, it felt like they knocked us back on our heels (in) the first quarter, and honestly after that, I thought we battled and did some good things. But when you get down 16-2 or 18-2 against a team like that, it's obviously a tough uphill climb."
Whitehall did stay closer to the Lakers the rest of the game, but it was too late to make much of a dent. It didn't help that the Vikings continued to struggle at the line and ended the game having made 17-of-35.
"Free throws were huge," Westerlund said. "We should make 10 of those (misses), which would be a good percentage, then you're possibly in the game if you get some of those front ends of one-and-ones."
The game marked the last in Whitehall red and black for Charley Klint and McKena Coron, who each emotionally departed the game in the final minutes with the outcome assured. Klint in particular has been the rock for this Viking team, leading them in points, rebounds and steals in almost every game. She had 16 points and six boards Wednesday while no teammate had more than three points.
"She's been unbelievable," Westerlund said. "She does everything...She's just a fantastic athlete. They're just competitors, her and McKena, who doesn't score as much. They just compete. No matter what the score is, if we're doing great or we're struggling, they just come and compete.
"I told the sophomores and juniors, you can learn something from them. They never stop. They come to practice, they compete, there's no drama. They've been fantastic leaders."
WHITEHALL (29) Carnes 0 1-2 1, Zamojcin 0 1-2 1, TenBrink 0 2-3 2, VanAntwerp 0 2-2 2, Ringler 1 1-3 3, Ferris 0 2-2 2, Coron 0 2-6 2, Klint 4 6-15 16. Totals 5 17-35 29.
SPRING LAKE (51) Bajt 5 1-2 13, Judge 4 0-0 9, Bouwhuis 0 1-2 1, Schmitt 2 0-0 4, Andree 2 0-1 4, Bolthouse 2 4-5 9, Nicles 2 3-6 7, Carter 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 9-16 51.
Whitehall......... 2 9 8 10 — 29
Spring Lake....16 17 11 7 — 51
Three-point goals — Whitehall 2 (Klint 2), Spring Lake 4 (Bajt 2, Judge, Bolthouse). Total fouls — Whitehall 19, Spring Lake 25. Fouled out — Carnes.