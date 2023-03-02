MONTAGUE — Whitehall waited all season to play with confidence offensively. The Vikings didn't do it through the entirety of Wednesday's district semifinal against Grant, but they did it enough to come away with a 33-32 victory.
The game came down to one final Grant possession after the Tigers forced a jump ball and were awarded the ball with 20 seconds to go. However, Whitehall's dogged determination on defense, a constant all year, paid off, and Grant couldn't get a shot off before time ran out.
"Our defense has been our main thing that keeps us in games this whole season," Whitehall senior Ashley TenBrink said. "It really showed."
Whitehall (12-10) played maybe its best offensive half of the season in the first half Wednesday, attacking the basket, finishing at the rim and - most importantly - not turning the ball over. It all added up to a 21-13 lead at halftime. Onnyka Dempsey had nine first-quarter points to lead the way, including a third-chance three-pointer that gave the Vikes an early 12-5 lead.
"(Assistant coach) Emily MacArthur and I were talking about, at some point, it's going to come together, because we practice so well," Whitehall coach Brian Milliron said. "Then we get in a game and we just like act like we've never run offensive sets that they've been running for three years. Tonight...it clicked. I don't know if (it was) changing the calendar to March, the seniors realizing, 'Hey, that is it, win or go home', but they all came together."
The lead stayed within a range of four to seven for the bulk of the second and third quarter, but the fourth looked more like the kind of games Whitehall has been playing all year - close, physical and low-scoring.
The Vikings didn't make a field goal in the fourth quarter, but what they did do was hit 4-of-5 free throws, part of a strong 11-of-13 effort overall. It was one of several things Whitehall did far better than when Grant won a regular-season meeting between the teams in December.
"They're a very good basketball team," Milliron said of Grant. "We needed things to go right. We needed to make free throws. We have not done that all year. We did tonight. We needed to make layups, which we did tonight.
"I'm just glad the girls showed up with energy tonight. We can play another time, one more practice on Thursday and a game Friday."
The energy was indeed high throughout the game. A hot start created the necessary belief to spark an upset, and Whitehall maintained it throughout the game, along with a spirited fan base in the stands.
"With everyone doubting us and doubting our team, acting like we were going to come out and lose this game right away, it really helped us," Dempsey said. "We knew that this could be our last game, so we wanted to start the game strong, and that's exactly what we did."
The Vikes set up a rivalry battle with Montague for the district title Friday with the win. Montague easily won the first two matchups - but this is March.
"We found a way," Milliron said. "Many times this year we didn't find a way, but we're picking out the right time. I'll take all those problems we had, those experiences in November, December, January and February to get this win in March."
GRANT (32) E. Thompson 0 0-1 0, Pleune 1 0-1 3, Hance 1 1-1 3, Ashbaugh 5 4-6 14, Obenauf 0 3-4 3, Bouwkamp 1 4-4 6, M. Thompson 1 1-2 3. Totals 9 13-19 32.
WHITEHALL (33) Carnes 0 5-7 5, TenBrink 2 6-6 10, Dempsey 5 0-0 11, Ferris 1 0-0 2, Daggett 2 0-0 5. Totals 10 11-13 33.
Grant.......... 5 8 12 7 — 32
Whitehall....12 9 8 4 — 33
Three-point goals — Grant 1 (Pleune), Whitehall 2 (Dempsey, Daggett). Total fouls — Grant 14, Whitehall 17.