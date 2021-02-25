WHITEHALL — Whitehall knocked off previously unbeaten Ludington Wednesday night, 45-32, behind a big game from Charley Klint.
Klint went for 18 points and eight rebounds as the Vikings (4-3) dominated the first half of play and took a 26-13 lead into the locker room. Ludington battled back in the third quarter, but the Whitehall defense finished strong, allowing only four points in the final quarter.
In addition to Klint's performance, Karleigh Jeffries scored 10 points and had seven rebounds, and Greta Hosticka had nine points and seven boards.
LUDINGTON (32) Rohrer 4 3-6 11, Bandstra 3 0-0 7, Stowe 5 1-2 14. Totals 12 4-8 32.
WHITEHALL (45) Evans 0 1-2 1, Jeffries 2 6-6 10, Klint 5 5-7 18, Taylor 1 0-0 3, Hosticka 3 2-2 9, Van Dam 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 14-17 45.
Ludington.... 6 7 15 4 — 32
Whitehall.....12 14 11 12 — 45
Three-point goals — Ludington 4 (Bandstra, Stowe 3), Whitehall 5 (Klint 3, Hosticka, Van Dam). Total fouls — Ludington 12, Whitehall 7. Fouled out — Stowe. Technical foul — Stowe.