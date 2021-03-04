MUSKEGON — Whitehall's girls bowling team completed its undefeated regular season with another lopsided win Wednesday against Ravenna, 24-6. The Viking boys also earned a win by the slimmest of margins, 16.5-13.5, thanks to a four-pin edge in total pinfall in the match.
The girls continued to put up impressive scoring totals in their win.
"You can't swing a dead cat without hitting a high score on the girls team," Whitehall coach Tyson Jasperse said.
Indeed, the Viking players went over 150 in eight of the 10 individual games bowled Wednesday. Karli VanDuinen eclipsed the 200 mark twice with games of 237 and 217. Molly Karchinski added a 207 in a win, Ava Garcia had a 180, and Katie Ferris rolled a 179 and a 176. Jayden Sheehy bowled a 177.
The boys' four-point edge in total pinfall gave Whitehall the pivotal two points needed to secure the win over Ravenna. Gavin Gardner had the Vikings' top game in the boys' match, with a 191, and Sebastian Workman rolled a 167 in the victory.