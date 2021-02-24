MUSKEGON — Whitehall's bowling teams split Monday's match against Kent City. The Viking girls defeated Kent City 20-10, and the boys lost to the Eagles 27-3.
Whitehall swept all 10 points from the Baker games in the girls' match. Jayden Sheehy was the top scorer for Whitehall in the individual matchups, scoring games of 211 and 160. Ava Garcia added a 187 game, and Karli VanDuinen rolled a 167.
In the boys' match, Whitehall won three individual games, one each by Avery Gabriel, Gavin Gardner and Sebastian Workman. Workman's 193 was the highest score of the day for the Vikings.