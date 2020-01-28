MUSKEGON — The Whitehall bowling teams split matches with Ludington Monday afternoon. The Viking girls beat the Orioles 22.5-7.5, and the boys lost a close one, 17-13.

In the girls' matches, Karli VanDuinen excelled, delivering games of 225 and 213 to earn a pair of points. Molly Karchinski also scored two points, rolling games of 144 and 123. Jayden Sheehy won a game with a 164, and Katie Ferris added a 147.

The boys' match saw a big day from Charlie Glamzi, who scored two points with games of 236 and 205. Sebastian Workman rolled a game of 193 during the match, and Gavin Gardner picked up two wins with games of 151 and 149.