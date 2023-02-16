Whitehall entered the West Michigan Conference bowling team tournament Monday with a chance to win the league title, but had to settle for third place overall after placing third in the tournament.
The Vikings were tied with Oakridge for the top spot in the WMC entering the team tournament, but third-place Ravenna stormed to the tournament title to leapfrog Whitehall, and Oakridge placed second, good enough to claim the overall championship. The WMC title is determined by a 50/50 weighing of regular season conference results and the postseason tournament.
Whitehall bowlers Felicity Dingman, Ava Garcia and Morgan Garcia rolled their way to first team all-conference honors.
Whitehall's boys team took fifth in the tournament and earned fifth place in the league overall. Gabe Ganos earned first team all-WMC.
Montague finished seventh in the conference overall in both the boys and girls rankings. The Wildcat girls had been sixth in the WMC going into the tournament but finished eighth in the tournament and settled for a seventh-place tie with Ludington. The boys team was seventh in both the regular season and the tournament.