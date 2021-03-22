COMSTOCK PARK — Whitehall won its second consecutive regional title in girls bowling Saturday and continued a remarkable undefeated season Saturday afternoon at Westgate Bowl in Comstock Park.
The Vikings won the title comfortably with a total pinfall of 3,325, outpacing second-place Northview by 221 points, larger than the gap between second and fifth place. Reeths-Puffer finished in ninth place with a score of 2,442.
Also for Whitehall, Karli VanDuinen and Ava Garcia advanced to the individual state finals meet with their strong performances. VanDuinen bowled better than a 200 in four of her games, with a high game of 230, to earn the individual regional title with a total pinfall of 826, and Garcia bowled a high game of 188 to earn a spot at state, with a score of 658 to tie for ninth place. Garcia is the only freshman to advance to state from Saturday's regionals.
"There's no doubt that we have some amazing bowlers on our team, but what the scores don't show is how dynamic these girls are as a team," Whitehall coach Tyson Jasperse said. "They've figured out a way to challenge each other competitively while supporting each other individually. And they have fun doing it. I'm really excited for our girls to be able to compete at the state finals this week."
Whitehall also got strong days from Jayden Sheehy, who tied for 12th place with a 645, only 13 pins away from state qualification, and from Katie Ferris, who took 15th place with a total score of 636.
Bianca Kammers was Reeths-Puffer's top scorer at the regional tournament, finishing in 20th place with a total score of 605. She was second behind Garcia among freshmen.
In the boys' regional meet, Whitehall finished in ninth place with a total pinfall of 3,290, and Reeths-Puffer placed 13th with a score of 3,024.
Sebastian Workman narrowly missed state qualification for Whitehall, finishing in 12th place with a four-game pinfall of 732 and a high score of 239, the fourth-highest single game score of the day for all bowlers. Reeths-Puffer's top scorer was Ashton Bahr, who finished in a tie for 35th place with a four-game score of 658.