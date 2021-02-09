MUSKEGON — Whitehall's girls bowling team rolled over Fremont Monday in Coastal Conference action, 29-1. The Viking boys also competed, dropping a 20-10 decision to the Packers.
Jayden Sheehy had the day's top score for Whitehall's girls, bowling a 185. Karli VanDuinen rolled a 184 and won two singles matches, and Ava Garcia and Molly Karchinski bowled a 156 and 151 respectively to earn victories as well.
In the boys' match, Charlie Glamzi led the Vikes, bowling a 186 to score an individual match win. Gavin Gardner rolled a 166 and also won a match.