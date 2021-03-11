MUSKEGON — Whitehall's girls bowling team continued its incredible season Wednesday by winning the Coastal Conference tournament behind great performances from its whole roster.
The Viking girls put up big numbers all over the place in the team competition, led by a 232 from Jayden Sheehy and a 208 from Karli VanDuinen. Both those bowlers were named first team all-conference for their work. Also posting high scores were Katie Ferris (who was named second team all-league) with a 178, Ava Garcia with a 169, and Molly Karchinski with a 154.
On the boys' side, Whitehall finished third in the conference, led by a 202 from Charlie Glamzi. Gavin Gardner rolled a 185 at the finals meet, and Sebastian Workman had a 176. Workman claimed first team all-league honors, with Glamzi named second team.