Whitehall's girls bowling team couldn't continue its regional championship streak over the weekend, but the Vikings played well enough to earn another ticket to the state meet, taking second place at the Division 2 regionals in Comstock Park.
Whitehall earned a total pinfall of 3,077 at Friday's team tournament, finishing 218 pins behind Sparta for the top spot. Reeths-Puffer was denied a state spot by two heartbreaking pins behind third-place Coopersville, with a total pinfall of 2,991.
R-P had the second-best team score of the entire tournament in its first regular game, a 798, but wasn't able to capitalize on it. The Vikings had strong games of 733 and 730 in team play and also were consistent in the Baker games.
In addition to qualifying as a team, Whitehall also had two girls qualify for state individually with top-10 finishes, and Reeths-Puffer had one. Karli VanDuinen led the way, taking second in Saturday's individual tournament with a total pinfall of 1,174 in six games. Her top game was her first one, a 234.
Also from the area, Caitlynn Duffey finished fifth with a total pinfall of 1,033, including a 199 in her third game. Ava Garcia placed sixth with 1,028, highlighted by back-to-back 188s to open her day. Vanessa Hiragami narrowly missed qualifying for state, finishing 11th, three pins behind the final qualifier.
In the boys' regionals, Whitehall placed ninth of the 17 competing teams, with a total pinfall of 3,410. Reeths-Puffer was 12th with a score of 3,265.
Rocket senior Jace Ayala, though, advanced to state from Saturday's individual tournament, finishing in second place with a score of 1,224. He had four games over 200 on the day, the best a 235 in game #5.
Whitehall's top finisher at regionals was Sebastian Workman, who finished 14th. He had a total pinfall of 1,104, including Saturday's third-highest score, a 242, in his first game.