WYOMING — Whitehall's girls bowling team set a new school record in its final game Friday in the Division 3 regional tournament, propelling the Vikings to the championship and a berth in the state finals in only their second season of varsity play.
"These ladies showed true grit and determination during this tough competition," Whitehall coach Emelie Pesicka said. "They were down but made an impressive comeback."
The Vikings rolled an 836 in their third of three team games, a program record, to surpass both Big Rapids and Grand Rapids Catholic Central and secure the top spot. Their total pinfall for the day was 3,076, edging the Cardinals by 37.
