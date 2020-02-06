MUSKEGON — Whitehall's girls bowling team moved into third place in the Coastal Conference Wednesday with a 25-5 victory over the Fremont/Western Michigan Christian co-op team. The boys' team lost a 24-6 decision.

Karli VanDuinen led Whitehall with impressive scores of 221 and 202 in her individual games. Molly Karchinski rolled a 194 to help score points for Whitehall. Katie Ferris added a 175, Jayden Sheehy rolled a 171, and Elex Baun had a 113.

Charlie Glamzi had the Vikes' top performance in the boys' match, bowling a 258. Also scoring points were Gavin Gardner (158), Sebastian Workman (148) and Gabe Ganos (123).