MUSKEGON — Whitehall's girls bowling team continued its season-opening win streak Wednesday, defeating Oakridge 20-10. The Viking boys dropped a match to the Eagles, 21-9.
Oakridge outscored Whitehall 6-4 in the girls' Baker games, but the Vikings came back by dominating the individual matches. Ava Garcia and Katie Ferris each won two matches for Whitehall, with Garcia bowling a high game of 160 and Ferris rolling a 158. Molly Karchinski (154) and Jayden Sheehy (131) each won games as well.
In the boys' match, the Vikings played Oakridge nearly even in the individual games, but the Eagles' 10-0 dominance of the Baker games proved the difference. Sebastian Workman had Whitehall's high score for the day, a 201, and Charlie Glamzi won two matches, with a 168 and a 138.