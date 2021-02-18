MUSKEGON — Whitehall's girls bowling team earned its first-ever GMAA championship Wednesday, defeating defending champ Ravenna in the final by a 322-268 margin. Whitehall previously beat Fruitport in the semifinals.
Also for the Vikings, Karli VanDuinen won the individual GMAA title, rolling games of 199 and 223 to finish on top of the individual standings. Area bowlers made up the top three finishers, as VanDuinen was followed by Montague's Kaylee Sheffer and Reeths-Puffer's Bianca Kammers. The Vikings' Jayden Sheehy and Katie Ferris also reached the individual top 10; Sheehy rolled a 194 and Ferris a 171 for their high scores.
In the boys' event, Whitehall's Charlie Glamzi took second place in the individual standings, bowling scores of 186 and 172 in his two games. Sebastian Workman finished fifth and had the team's highest score of the day, a 190.