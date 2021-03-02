SCOTTVILLE — Whitehall's win was never in doubt Monday at Mason County Central, as the Vikings scored the first 12 points of a 54-17 win.
Whitehall (5-4, 4-3 West Michigan Conference) blanked the Spartans in the first quarter and led 25-7 at halftime. The Vikes finished with a flourish, outscoring MCC 16-2 in the final quarter. Whitehall's press defense was dominant throughout the game.
Karleigh Jeffries led the Vikes with 16 points and seven rebounds, and Charley Klint had eight points, nine boards and six steals.
WHITEHALL (54) Johnson 3 0-0 7, Wade 0 4-5 4, Evans 1 0-2 2, Russell 1 1-3 3, Jeffries 8 0-1 16, Klint 3 1-3 8, Taylor 2 0-0 5, Hosticka 1 2-2 4, VanDam 2 1-2 5. Totals 21 9-18 54.
MASON CO. CENTRAL (17) Tyron 2 0-0 5, Weinert 1 2-2 4, Lyon 1 0-1 2, Nelson 1 0-1 2, Steiger 2 0-0 4. Totals 7 2-4 17.
Whitehall......12 13 13 16— 54
Mason Co.... 0 7 8 2— 17
Three-point goals — Whitehall 3 (Johnson, Klint, Taylor), Mason Co. Central 1 (Tyron). Total fouls — Whitehall 9, Mason Co. Central 13. JV score — Whitehall 52, Mason Co. Central 19.