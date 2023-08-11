Whitehall returns most of its roster from the 2022 state finals qualifying team, giving the Vikings optimism that good things are ahead this fall.
Top player Ava Garcia is back for her senior season, and Allie Van Antwerp, Grace McDowell and Felicity Dingman also return. “Seven or eight” freshmen, coach Bill Borgman said, have signed up for the team as well, so the program is in healthy shape.
“They may not play many varsity matches, but we’re hopeful someone is good enough to do that,” Borgman said. “We are definitely able to train them enough to play for the varsity squad in year two or three if we need to. This year we have a large senior class, so the freshmen coming in, it’ll be a big replacement for 2024.”
This year’s team, though, will sink or swim based on its veteran players. Borgman said if each starter can knock a few strokes off their scores over the course of this season, the Vikings will have success. For the team’s top player, Garcia, that would mean venturing into the low 80s for 18 holes. Van Antwerp and McDowell will try to get under 90 consistently. The latter two played on this summer’s Greater Muskegon Junior Tour, which should give them a head start.
The Vikings have worked to try to schedule an invitational at St. Ives, part of the Tullymore golf resort, after learning it would be the regional host. In the West Michigan Conference, Whitehall expects to be competitive, with Ludington the most likely challenge. Other nearby squads like Reeths-Puffer and Mona Shores will be good barometers for Whitehall.
“We should be pretty competitive, not only in the conference but in the invitationals we’re scheduled to play in,” Borgman said. “You never really know until we get there, but I’m very much looking forward to it. It’s all about having a good time. It’s a good experience for the girls.”