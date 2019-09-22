MONTAGUE — Whitehall’s girls cross-country team had the top finish among local squads at Tuesday’s West Michigan Conference-opening jamboree, held at Montague. The Vikings finished second to Hart, while Montague was third.

In the boys’ meet, Montague edged Whitehall for the third-place spot, behind Hart and Mason County Central.

In the girls’ race, Ryann Jibson of Whitehall edged Montague’s Dreea Atchison for the top local finish. Jibson placed fifth with a time of 20:48.9, and Atchison placed sixth in a time of 20:54.9. Whitehall had three consecutive finishers placing ninth through 11th, with Isabelle Uganski (21:35.0), Hayli Fagan (21:48.5) and Ariana Treat (21:51.4) occupying those spots. Olivia Tjapkes was the fifth Viking scorer, coming in 24th place (23:12.5).

For Montague, Isabelle Auch took 14th place (22:16.6), closely followed by Erica Peets in 16th (22:37.8). Also scoring were Ashlyn Henderson (21st, 22:52.3) and Katie Roll (23rd, 22:57.5).

The boys’ race also saw a Viking edge a Wildcat for the top local finish. In this case it was Addison Bluhm, who came in third place (17:21.9), beating out Adam Wolffis (17:29.7), who took fourth.

Owen Fairchild was the second Wildcat across the line, in 13th place (19:00.5). Michael McKewon placed 16th (19:14.1). Also scoring were Cale Coppess (25th, 19:39.2) and Vance Butler (29th, 19:56.2).

For Whitehall, Riley Buys also placed in the top 10, coming in eighth (18:04.6), and Parker Holt placed 19th (19:23.3). Tyler Dickinson and Jacob Bush finished consecutively, placing 30th (19:56.8) and 31st (19:57.1) respectively.

Rockets 2nd at

Fruitport Jamboree

FRUITPORT — Reeths-Puffer sophomore Klay Grant won the opening O-K Black Conference race Wednesday in Fruitport, and both Rocket teams finished second behind Jenison.

Grant had an excellent opening run, scoring a time of 17:19.4. Brett Schlaff also reached the top 10, coming in ninth place with a time of 18:32.1. Also scoring were Ethan Day (14th, 19:06.4), Caden Tufts (28th, 20:29.3) and Derek Whitsell (33rd, 20:50.6).

Ari Antor topped the R-P girls finishers, coming in sixth place with a time of 22:02.6. Rebekah Sweany placed 11th in a time of 22:29.2. Other scorers were Grace Lockhart (13th, 22:56.5), Kennedy Hynde (16th, 23:12.6) and Eva Shinaberry (19th, 23:24.2).

Montague teams

2nd at Sparta

SPARTA — Both Montague cross-country teams placed second in the Silver division last Saturday at the Sparta Invitational. That earned the Wildcats the combined team championship at the meet.

Montague’s boys team finished only five points behind Potter’s House for the top spot in the division. Adam Wolffis led the way for the ‘Cats, placing third in the race with a time of 17:42.97. Michael McKeown joined him in the top 10 with a time of 18:44.5. Owen Fairchild finished 14th in a time of 18:47.6, and Kaden Hainer placed 18th with a time of 19:03.8. Cale Coppess rounded out the scoring in 19th place with a time of 19:20.1.

For the girls, Dreea Atchison took second place with a time of 21:24.8, and Isabelle Auch was seventh with a time of 22:41.4. Also scoring were Erica Peets (12th, 23:14.8), Katie Roll (14th, 23:29.4) and Ashlyn Henderson (15th, 23:34.8).