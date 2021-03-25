WHITEHALL — Whitehall fought off a feisty Oakridge team Wednesday night, 40-35, to advance to the district finals against rival Montague.
The Vikings (11-6) fell behind early, 11-5, but slowly fought their way into the lead. The game was deadlocked at 29 after the third quarter, and the Whitehall defense was key in allowing the Vikes to scratch out a win.
Karleigh Jeffries led the way in that final quarter, scoring eight of the team's 11 points in the last eight minutes. She had a team-best 16 total points and also grabbed six rebounds. Jade Taylor snagged eight boards and four steals.