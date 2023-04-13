Whitehall edged Shelby Wednesday evening in its season opener, 2-1.
The Viking goals came from Morgan Garcia and Abbey Bearman, and Ava Garcia assisted both scores. Brie Hamann made six saves in goal to secure the win.
