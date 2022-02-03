WHITEHALL — Whitehall wanted a proven winner with its next girls soccer head coach, and the Vikings got one with Adam Prince, a veteran of nearly 20 years of coaching at the high school level. Prince replaced longtime coach Dan Nichols, who stepped down earlier this year.
The school held a meet-and-greet with Prince, who is a salesman at Taylor Freezer in Walker for his day job, at the Viking Athletic Center Monday evening, with several soccer parents and a few current and prospective players.
Prince is a decorated coach, having won a pair of state championships with the boys team at Western Michigan Christian in 2003 and ‘04 before helping launch the Muskegon Catholic girls program after that. Prince also coached his two stepsons at North Muskegon. He even played for the Warriors. His senior season of 1988, the Warriors tied for the state championship against the dynasty of the time, Detroit Country Day, in the days before penalty kicks were used as a tiebreaker.
Prince’s family has some Whitehall connections, as his mother-in-law and sister-in-law both teach in the district. The family lives and breathes soccer. His kids both played in youth leagues and in high school, and his son now coaches the JV at Mona Shores. He said they get up early on the weekends to watch English Premier League games, which can create friction because Prince is a Manchester United supporter while his kids gravitate towards United’s bitter rival Chelsea.
“Soccer is pretty much our whole existence,” Prince said. “I don’t know how it caught on in our family, but it did, and it’s bonded us all together.”
In fact, that bond created a challenge with one of Prince’s nieces, Kennedi Koekkoek, who plays for defending Division 4 state champ North Muskegon. Prince had to break the news to her early that he wouldn’t be able to support her at her games this year because he’d be coaching against her at least once.
“I told her, ‘Hey, honey, I can’t make it to all your games this year, because I’m going to be on the other sidelines,’” Prince said with a smile. “She goes, ‘Well, you’re going to lose,’ and I said, ‘You want to put money on that?’ That’s a big thing, going against North Muskegon, especially because they went to state last year and won state. There’s a benchmark there for us to put and say, hey, there’s no better place to look than right next door.”
Indeed, Prince has high goals for the Vikings, who have been knocking at the door of the program’s first district title the past few seasons but have been unable to break through. Prince said he looks at the several-season run of success the Whitehall boys team had at the highest levels in the late 2000s and early 2010s as evidence it can be done on the girls side as well.
The team will be replacing a lot of veteran talent from last season, but does have one very important piece returning in the program’s all-time leading scorer, Maggie Evans.
“I used to ref (games) for her older sister Hanna,” Prince said. “And then, of course, being at North Muskegon, my boys played against her brother (Brett) for four years, so I know what the family’s all about. I don’t know if I’ve had the privilege to see her play, but looking at stats and numbers, in two years, she has the most goals in school history. I’m super excited to at least have a building block to build around.”
Prince said his focus early on will be conditioning, in order to see what sort of athletes he has on hand. He anticipates the Vikings playing a somewhat different style than they did before. It’s easy to predict Evans will be an offensive focus, but Prince hopes to provide a few wrinkles for opposing coaches.
“Because of how many girls we lost, most of the teams we come up against are going to say, ‘OK, if we shut (Evans) down, we’ll shut down the whole team,’” Prince said. “I’m going to try and use experience and try to out-coach a few coaches. You’ll see some different things than what you’ve seen in the past.”
Prince’s goal is to give Whitehall’s program “a kick in the butt” and get the Vikings to the level he thinks they can reach. Job one is to get more athletes that want to play, and he’s optimistic Whitehall will play a style that will be enticing to the athletes at the school.
“I want to be at that level where people want to come out and want to play, not just because of how good it is, but how entertaining and how much fun it is,” Prince said. “This game is beautiful when it’s really played well, but you can also learn life lessons about growing up and how to be a team and work as a team.”