WHITEHALL — Whitehall soccer quartet Brie Hamann, Marissa Strandberg, Avery Thomas and Haley Morningstar didn't decide all at once to go to Muskegon Community College and join the Jayhawks, but they signed all at once May 16 at the high school.
The four all played on the defensive end of the field this past season for Whitehall. They've played together for years, of course, but especially once Thomas moved to the defensive side of the field this year, they built a strong chemistry that they believe will serve them well at the next level.
"Once all of us saw that Avery wanted to go, I just feel like we would have missed soccer," Morningstar said. "I feel like we would have missed it if we'd given up our jersey after this last season. Joining all together was a good decision."
Thomas, as Morningstar noted, was the first Viking to lock in on MCC, and Hamann was second. Strandberg and Morningstar decided later to join with their teammates.
"Having that comfort, that there's people from your hometown going to do such a big thing with you, is just really nice," Hamann said.
The quartet signing en masse was an early indicator of what coach Adam Prince was hoping to see when he took over the position in 2022. His goal was, he said, to "build up the trophy case," but also to develop players to earn college attention.
"It's only good publicity when you're starting to get the kids on your team to go to college," Prince said. "Academically, they're all super, but trying to get the soccer knowledge out there of, 'Hey, there are good athletes and good players at this school, and that should be recognized.'
"This is what we sort of strive for. is to try to build them (up), not just in the trophy case, but in the academics, and getting them to the next level."
It wasn't always easy to keep all four on the field at once during their careers; injuries were a factor, especially for Strandberg. The new Viking grad suffered a debilitating injury during the 2021-22 basketball season, tearing both her hip labrums at once, but she didn't realize the severity of it at first and played the entire 2022 season with them.
"It was just the ice," Strandberg said, describing how she got through 2022. "Brie actually had to ask me after every kick if I was OK. By the time I had surgery, it hurt so much just to walk."
Strandberg said she felt "defeated" during that season and just assumed she'd be dealing with the problems her whole life, until doctor visits confirmed the labrum tears, and more importantly that surgery could repair them. She had two surgeries seven weeks apart to repair the issue; she said doctors told her it was rare to injure both labrums at once.
Recovery from the surgeries did cost her the 2022-23 basketball season, and being unable to contribute to her team's historic district championship last winter was tough for Strandberg to deal with, only stoking her desire to get back on the soccer field.
"Coming back and knowing that I had Amy (Lassanke, MCC soccer coach) that wanted me to come play for her, I think it's pushing me to give back and be healthy," Strandberg said.
All four Vikings are optimistic their additions will beef up the Jayhawk roster and lead to success; Lassanke being in her first season as head coach this fall only adds to the excitement. They're slated to join fellow White Lake area alumni Emma Dyer (Montague) and Emma Martin (Reeths-Puffer) on the roster.
"I feel like we are all equally driven and competitive, so I feel like coming to MCC will make the team (even) more competitive," Thomas said. "We're all going to want to win."