MUSKEGON — Whitehall edged Oakridge Monday night in its season opener by a 4-3 score. The game was a non-conference game added to the schedule after Western Michigan Christian dropped out of a scheduled game.
Most of the scoring happened in the first half, and the game was deadlocked at three at the break.
"Having only two practices, as you can imagine this early in the season, it was a pretty sloppy game for both teams," Whitehall coach Dan Nichols said. "It was a very physical game and difficult to maintain possession with the high winds and the turf field plus not having a lot of practice. Our touches were pretty rough and we were not connecting well at all. Defensively, we made some adjustments at halftime and were able to keep Oakridge off the board in the second half."
Maggie Evans scored two goals for the Vikings and recorded an assist, and Ryleigh Mott and Marissa Standberg each had one goal and one assist. Tori Russell also had an assist, and Gwen Gould made six saves to earn the win in goal.