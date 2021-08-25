FRUITPORT — Whitehall's girls cross-country team topped local finishers Tuesday at the Calvary Christian Invitational, placing third.
Reeths-Puffer's girls placed eighth. In the boys' meet, the Vikings were fifth and the Rockets were ninth.
Each school had a standout individual performance, as senior Klay Grant won the boys' race for Reeths-Puffer in a time of 16:31.7, while freshman Cami Kraii debuted with an impressive race for Whitehall, coming in second place in a time of 20:18.8.
Also for the Viking girls, Hayli Fagan was just outside the top 10, placing 11th with a time of 21:38.7. Ariana Treat was 21st (22:09.7), Adalyn Britton took 26th (22:25.6) and Allison Tate rounded out the scoring in 37th (23:15.6).
Grace Lockhart led the Rocket girls by coming in 27th place (22:27.5) and Kennedy Hynde was 30th (22:42.5). Also scoring were Eva Shinabery (38th, 23:19.3), Kylie Raynor (44th, 23:30.6) and Adrienne Fluette (63rd, 24:47.4).
In the boys' race, Andre Richmond paced the Vikings with an eighth-place run, posting a time of 17:38.8. Riley Buys wasn't far behind, placing 12th in a time of 18:08.6. Carter McIlroy was 20th (18:27.7), Tyler Dickinson took 56th (20:22.5) and Micah Witham was the fifth Viking scorer in 59th (20:30.8).
Following Grant's win for R-P, other Rocket scorers were Blaze Van Noord (60th, 20:31.1), Daniel Dunn (72nd, 20:54.7), Gavin Wierenga (116th, 23:36.6) and Gage Bouwman (129th, 25:16.3).