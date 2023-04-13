Whitehall rolled to an 8-0 victory over Western Michigan Christian Wednesday in Coastal Conference play, moving to 2-1 on the season in duals.
Seven of the Vikings' eight wins came in straight sets. Lizbeth Bentz earned another dominating first singles win, scoring a 6-1, 6-1 victory. Mackenzie Hall and Grace McDowell also earned straight-set wins at second and third singles respectively, and Alivia DeWildt secured a three-set win at fourth singles.
Viking doubles pairs to win were Autumn Ferris/Brianna Bentz, Addy Bernhardt/Reese Milliron, Rayonna Knutson/Brookelyn Golightly and Emily VanDam/Izabella Gould.