HOLLAND — Whitehall is headed back to the state meet after earning second place at Thursday's Division 4 regional meet at Holland Christian.
The Vikings scored 10 points to earn the second automatic spot by one point over Coopersville. The host Maroons dominated the meet, scoring 21 points.
The Vikings put three of its flights into the finals and four more in the semifinals to secure their state spot.
#2 seed Lucy Zamojcin had no trouble advancing to the finals at fourth singles, winning two matches by straight sets. She lost 6-1, 6-1 to top seed Bria Lampen of Holland Christian in the finals.
Two doubles flights also reached the finals. At second doubles, Mylee Boyd/Chloe Christensen were also seeded second and made it to the finals, edging Unity Christian's Ellie Kerkstra/Haley Bremer in the semis, 6-3, 7-5. The duo took the first set against Holland Christian's top-seeded Ainsley VandenBrink and Eva VanKlompenberg before falling in the finals, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3. At third doubles, Sarah VanDam/Mackenzie Hall were the top seed and advanced by edging Fruitport's Lynnea Olson/Jennah Wierengo, 6-4, 7-6(2). The Maroons' Larissa Bol/Lilly DeVries then defeated them 6-2, 6-3 in the finals.
Semifinalists for Whitehall were its top three singles flights, Lily Groessl, Kenedy Woodring and Jennifer Mark, as well as its fourth doubles pair of Addy Bernhardt/Elizabeth Bentz.