Whitehall had an impressive day Saturday at the GMAA tennis finals, whose sites were split between Whitehall and Reeths-Puffer. The Vikings tied for second place, ending up only two points behind champion North Muskegon and scoring 41 points. Reeths-Puffer placed fourth, with 36 points.
"This was a highly competitive tournament in super windy conditions," Whitehall coach Greg McManus said.
The Vikings and Rockets each had one flight champion on the day and were two of five different schools to have at least one, showcasing the depth of talent in the area.
Brooke Titus took the third singles championship for Reeths-Puffer, and Lucy Zamojcin won the fourth singles title for Whitehall.
Titus posted a 2-1 record on the day, defeating North Muskegon's Fia Lindsay 4-6, 6-1, 10-5 in her most exciting match of the tournament. Zamojcin won both her matches, including a 3-6, 6-2, 10-7 triumph over North Muskegon's Francine Vinson.
The Vikings had three flight runners-up, including top singles player Lily Groessl. Groessl eked out a 6-3, 1-6, 10-5 win over Reeths-Puffer's Alivia Depies to reach the finals, where she fell to Fruitport's Allison Blakeman.
Also runners-up were Chloe Christensen/Mylee Boyd at second doubles and Sarah VanDam/Mackenzie Hall at third doubles. Lacey Herbert/Autumn Ferris took third place at first doubles.
For Reeths-Puffer, Eli Loubrova posted a 2-1 record at second singles, with both her wins coming in straight sets, and Olivia Harris also went 2-1 at fourth singles with two straight-set wins.