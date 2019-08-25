MUSKEGON — Whitehall’s girls cross-country team was the highest finisher among local teams competing at Monday’s season-opening Orchard View Invitational. The Viking girls finished second, edging Reeths-Puffer 65-77 for the spot. Montague placed fourth.

In the boys’ meet, the Rockets took third by a point over Montague, 103-104, with Whitehall finishing sixth.

Four area runners placed in the top 10 for the girls, led by Reeths-Puffer sophomore Rebekah Sweany, who came in fourth with a time of 20:30.2. Whitehall sophomore Ryann Jibson was fifth with a time of 20:43.4. Montague junior Dreea Atchison placed ninth with a time of 21:24.7, and Whitehall senior Isabelle Uganski was 10th in a time of 21:33.0.

Also scoring for Whitehall were Hayli Fagan (14th, 22:26.1), Ariana Treat (15th, 22:30.6) and Olivia Tjapkes (30th, 24:17.2). Rocket scorers included Ari Antor (11th, 21:57.5), Kennedy Hynde (25th, 23:43.96), Grace Lockhart (27th, 23:51.8) and Eva Shinaberry (28th, 24:07.4). Montague got points from Isabelle Auch (17th, 22:32.8), Emma Olson (31st, 24:24.1), Erica Peets (32nd, 24:35.7) and Emma Jensen (53rd, 26:29.5).

In the boys’ race, three local runners were in the top 10, led by a pair of Rockets. Klay Grant finished fourth for R-P (16:52.5) and Brett Schlaff took sixth (17:24.9). Montague’s Adam Wolffis placed seventh (17:33.4).

Also for the Rockets, Ethan Day took 25th (19:36.8), Andrew Whitsell was 35th (20:26.1) and Aaron Boonstra placed 73rd (23:11.9). Montague scorers included Michael McKeown (23rd, 19:21.4), Hayden Price (24th, 19:33.6), Cal Coppess (31st, 20:11.3) and Kaden Haoner (44th, 20:58.6).

Whitehall was led by Addison Bluhm, who placed 13th (18:45.7). Joining him in the scoring column were Avery Jura (33rd, 20:25.2), Tyler Dickenson (52nd, 21:23.7), Parker Holt (56th, 21:44.3) and Jacob Bush (60th, 21:55.0).