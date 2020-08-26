FRUITPORT — Whitehall's girls cross-country team was the top finisher among local squads at Monday's season-opening Calvary Christian Invitational.
The Vikings finished third in the large-school Trojan Division with 78 points, edging Reeths-Puffer, which was fourth and had 83 points. Holland Christian won the meet and Mona Shores was second.
Sophomore Ariana Treat had a strong season debut for the Vikes, taking third place overall with a time of 22:44.8. Hayli Fagan joined her in the top 10, placing ninth with a time of 23:10.9. Also scoring for Whitehall were Allison Tate (17th, 24:45.5), Neva Hundt (25th, 25:46.2) and Bailey Pierson (26th, 25:46.4).
The Rockets' top girls finisher was Kennedy Hynde, who placed sixth in a time of 23:07.9. R-P had two other top-10 finishers, Eva Shinabery (eighth, 23:08.8) and Audrey Darling (10th, 23:24.3). Rounding out the scoring were Kylie Raynor (27th, 25:48.3) and Katie Ostoin (34th, 26:15.2).
In the boys' race, Whitehall finished fifth with 140 points, three points ahead of the Rockets, who were in sixth. Jenison easily won the race.
The top local finisher was Brett Schlaff of R-P, who placed sixth in a time of 17:58.9. Whitehall's best finish came from Riley Buys, who took 14th place (18:55.4).
Also scoring for Whitehall were Addison Bluhm (16th, 18:57.4), Jacob Bush (38th, 21:00.9), Avery Jura (43rd, 21:12.5) and Carter McIlroy (44th, 21:38.6). Rocket scorers included Alex Chipman (26th, 20:03.9), Ethan Day (40th, 21:07.1), Blaze Van Noord (41st, 21:08.2) and Tate Bradley (48th, 22:33.6).