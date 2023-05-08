In a loaded field that included some of the best teams in the state, Whitehall finished 15th of 17 schools at Monday's Spring Lake Invitational with a score of 383. Montague was 17th and totaled a score of 392.
Grand Rapids Christian was the champion of the event with a 315.
Brady Tate led the Vikings with a 91, and Landon Griffin shot a 95. Braedon Bond posted a 97 and Corbin Vanderstelt had a 101.
Ben Weesies paced Montague with a 91, followed by Owen Raeth with a 97. Trevin Silvers shot a 98 and Joel Booth closed Montague scoring with a 106.