Whitehall and Montague each moved up a spot Wednesday in the second West Michigan Conference Lakes jamboree of the season, hosted by Orchard View.
The Vikings edged Fremont by two strokes for second place, 181-183, and Montague was right behind them for fourth place with a 186. Manistee again easily won, with a score of 158.
Whitehall didn't have any top-5 individual finishers, but all six of its players scored better than a 50. Brady Tate and Liam Szegda tied for the Vikings' best score with a 44, and Landon Griffin shot a 46. Mason Mulnix rounded out team scoring with a 47.
Brayden Bultema led Montague and all local players with a 43, earning seventh place in the jamboree. Owen Raeth and Bucky Aney each shot 47s, and Joel Booth posted a 49.