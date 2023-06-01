Whitehall finished seventh out of 18 teams Wednesday at the Division 2 regional meet in Big Rapids, ending its season.
The Vikings shot a team score of 343, led by Landon Griffin's 82. Griffin notched three birdies in his round and got off to a strong start overall; he was at one-over par through seven holes before some struggles knocked him off course.
Corbin Vanderstelt had an 85 for Whitehall, and Brady Tate shot an 87. Liam Szegda rounded out team scoring with an 89. Each of the three Vikings had at least one birdie, with Tate knocking in two; Tate, like Griffin, was at one-over par after seven holes. Braedon Bond scored a 102.