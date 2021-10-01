Not many people are truly one of a kind, but in the West Michigan Conference, at least, longtime Whitehall golf coach Greg Boughton is.
Boughton is, as far as anyone knows, the only coach in the league's nearly 90-year history to serve at a single school for 50 years, a mark he hit this year. Last spring was his final one at the helm of the Whitehall boys program, but he continues to coach the girls team this fall, a job he took on several years ago alongside White Lake Golf Club pro Bill Borgman.
Whitehall commemorated the milestone with a small celebration in Boughton's honor at WLGC Sunday, Sept. 12. Several of Boughton's former and current charges joined the celebration, as did retired athletic director Greg Russell, who worked with Boughton in some capacity for over 30 of Boughton's 50 years.
"Since I first met him when I started in 1987 - he was teaching and coaching then - he's always so positive and sets a good example for not just the kids but the people around him, the staff," Russell said. "I used the word 'ambassador' (at the celebration). If you want an ambassador, for not just Whitehall Schools, but people around, (for) Fruitland Township, where he was supervisor a couple years...He's just a good all-around guy. He's one of those guys where no one says anything bad about him."
Boughton arrived at Whitehall to teach social studies and English as well as coach golf after working at the Mount Pleasant Country Club. He found a program that, while it already had a proud history of winning state championships - it's won three, in 1958, 1964 and 1968 - did not at the time have a place to play. At the time, boys golf was played in the fall, and White Lake Golf Club would do its major maintenance projects then. Then-athletic director Ron Bekius sent Boughton to Oyler Golf Course in Twin Lake (the course is now Bent Pine), and the Vikings played there for several years.
Budgets weren't high, of course. Boughton recalls asking what the team's transportation situation was and the response was, "What car do you drive?" Boughton said he drove a Pontiac Tempest, and Bekius replied, "There's your answer."
"We took kids, crammed them in, and away we went," Boughton said. "I'd drive and there'd be five kids in seat belts, and we couldn't fit all the clubs in the trunk so they'd have clubs in their laps sitting on top of them."
Several years later, the program faced a crossroads. A millage request had failed at the ballot, and the school was looking to make budget cuts. Boughton's program, despite its history, was on the chopping block. That was when Lou Iverson, a former Whitehall golf coach himself who was running WLGC, stepped in with an offer; the course would host Whitehall at no charge if Boughton continued coaching.
Those early struggles are a far cry from the perks the Viking golfers enjoy now, including their portion of the Viking Athletic Complex, which opened in 2020 and includes three hitting stations and a golf simulator.
The program's relationship with WLGC continues to this day; Russell said Whitehall is one of very few schools that doesn't have to pay to use its home course. Borgman has since continued the long tradition of WLGC club pros working with Viking golfers.
"Bill has become a super teacher of the game and they're such a great tandem," Russell said. "Greg had great teams prior to Bill too, but right now with the girls especially, those two are just the perfect mesh of encouragement and positivity. They're doing a great job and they work really well together."
"I'm old-school in my instructions," Boughton said in his usual self-deprecating style. "I'm back from the 1960s. I worked at the Kalamazoo Elks Club for eight years during high school and worked at Mount Pleasant Country Club before I came to Whitehall...Bill is up to date and has all kinds of good teaching tools that he's used with the kids for a long time. I'm so pleased with our relationship at the golf course and that the golf course is so supportive of junior golf."
Boughton retired from teaching in 2002, but continued coaching, turning out impressive players like Erik Sanford, Derek Jacobson and most recently Steven Cullen, who earned the program's highest-ever individual placement last spring by taking third at state. The girls team has enjoyed increasing success with Boughton and Borgman coaching, winning its first regional title last fall, becoming a regular at the state meet and turning out, among others, three-time city champ Karli VanDuinen. Boughton's success was honored in 2013 when he was inducted into the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches' Association Hall of Fame.
Russell attended that induction ceremony, and he said he learned from that experience just how much respect Boughton has earned over the years in the golf community.
"When you live in your own little bubble, you don't know what the guy's meant to the golf community," Russell said. "He's so well-known and so well-respected. You look around the room and look at some of the names, and he's just in an elite stratosphere, on top of coaching 50 years."
Anyone who may question how Boughton relates to young players after all his years coaching needs only witness him take the podium as master of ceremonies each year at the Whitehall Sports Hall of Fame banquets, a role he's had since the beginning. As he shares stories and lobs one-liners from the podium, it's easy to figure that out.
"I think kids just love being around him," Russell said. "He has that charisma, that goofiness to him. But when it comes down to it, he gets serious. He wants his kids to play well and represent themselves well. He handles everything with such class. He's one of those coaches that never has anyone complain about this or that. Kids like him. You never hear a kid quit golf because they didn't like Mr. Boughton."
Boughton could certainly have stayed longer as boys coach, but felt the 50-year mark was the right time to step aside. As off-season activity has become more of an emphasis in high school golf, and with the boys golf season taking place in the spring, opening up the winter enables Boughton and his wife Deryl to do more traveling to warmer climes, a favorite pastime.
In an ironic twist, one thing Boughton might start doing more of in retirement is playing golf himself. He joked that "it looks like a good sport".
"I've spent hours on the golf course, all spring and all fall, and I might play in an outing," Boughton said. "My dad played golf and he lived to be 99 and played until he was 95, so I have some time."
Boughton is active in church activities and said he tries "to make the world a little bit better place, or our little corner of the world, every chance I get". In the future, that could certainly include chipping in with the golf programs.
"I never coached against anyone," Boughton said. "I always coached with people, some of my best friends. Phil Kerr, Jack Bendelow, all the people at Montague have been good friends. We've all looked out for each other's kids. We've made sure they were doing their best at all times.
"(My tenure is) kind of a tribute to the fine boys and girls that have come through Whitehall High School and have chosen to play golf...They must have been good years, because they've sure flown by."