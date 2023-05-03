MUSKEGON — Whitehall delivered its best team score of the season Wednesday and earned a strong second-place finish in the GMAA tournament, played this year at Lincoln Golf Course.
The Vikings shot a 345, coming in 25 shots behind champion Mona Shores. Reeths-Puffer, which had a team goal of taking second itself, settled for fourth, shooting a 370. Montague's team score of 399 put the Wildcats in ninth place, winning a tiebreaker with Oakridge.
The Vikings' Brady Tate had the best score among local teams, shooting his best round of the season with an 80. That earned him third place individually. All five Vikings to take the course Wednesday shot a 93 or better.
"If we can keep this trend flowing we will be looking good for the rest of the month," Whitehall coach Bill Borgman said.
Tate shot two birdies in the tournament and only once did worse than a bogey on a hole.
Three other area players placed in the top 10, including Kristian Brown, who tied for sixth place with an 85 in his first GMAA. He shot two birdies and was only two over par over his final 12 holes.
"Kristian Brown had a great stretch of 12 holes after starting off not so hot on the first six holes," Rockets' coach Matt Pallett said. "He showed some mental toughness and a 'next shot' mentality."
Whitehall's Landon Griffin tied for eighth place with an 86, and Liam Szegda tied for 10th with an 87. Braedon Bond shot a 92 to close Whitehall scoring.
For the Rockets, Dylan Panozzo posted an 89, followed by Jacob Pierce with a 97 and Tanner Bonjernoor with a 99.
“As a team we are a little disappointed in our finish," Pallett said. "Collectively we know we have some things to work on. We look forward to some practice days leading into our next jamboree.”
Owen Raeth paced the Wildcats with a 90. Ben Weesies shot a 101, and Trevin Silvers and Bucky Aney each had a 10.
"It was a very cold, windy and difficult day for golf for all players and all teams," Montague coach Brad Tate said. "The Wildcats struggled in the difficult conditions."