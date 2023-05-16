WHITEHALL — A pecking order seems to be developing in the West Michigan Conference Lakes, and while Whitehall isn't quite at the top of it, the Vikings feel pretty good about where they are as postseason play approaches.
Whitehall took second Monday at its home WMC Lakes jamboree, shooting a 162, 10 strokes behind Manistee, which has led the league most of the season. Montague posted a 174, placing fourth.
Maybe the nicest thing about Monday had nothing to do with anyone's play: The WMC Lakes golfers were finally able to play a jamboree in springtime weather.
"It's nice to see kids out on a day where we're not all in winter jackets and winter hats and gloves, and we're able to enjoy each other's company while enjoying a beautiful course," Montague coach Brad Tate said.
One of the key developments for Whitehall of late has been the improvement of Corbin Vanderstelt. Not often a team scorer early in the season, Vanderstelt has played consistently in recent meets and lowered his average. He tied for second on the team in scoring Monday with a 40.
"Seeing Corbin play (well), make a move, finally, that we were kind of expecting at the beginning of the year and now it's coming true, will keep him rolling for sure," Whitehall coach Bill Borgman said. "I'm very happy with the season and I think we're on track. It's pretty nice for those senior players to finish out their season really nicely."
Mason Mulnix led a tightly-bunched Viking group with a 39, placing fourth overall, and Landon Griffin shot a 40; he and Vanderstelt were two of five in the league to hit that mark and tie for fifth. Braedon Bond had a 43 to round things out for the team score. No one on the team shot higher than a 46.
That kind of depth makes Whitehall a tough out for league opponents and gives the Vikings a chance in the postseason - although in a very tough regional in Big Rapids, they will have their work cut out for them. It probably doesn't help Whitehall that regional play permits only five golfers to play on a team, so Borgman will end up having to cut down the varsity roster by one.
"We know what we need to shoot, especially at regionals," Borgman said. "We would have to play our best in order to qualify (for state), from what we've seen from the other teams. Somebody could go low enough as an individual that they could succeed too."
Montague, too, had a lot to be pleased about Monday, as no Wildcat went higher than a 47. Unfortunately, only two went lower than a 46, as Owen Raeth's 40 led the team and Joel Booth shot a 42. Bucky Aney and Trevin Silvers each had a 46 to close the scoring.
For a squad that entered the year without any varsity returnees, the Wildcats have proven to be a competitive team.
"I have two wonderful senior boys, Joel Booth,and Ben Weesies, but other than that, we are largely comprised of sophomores and freshmen," Tate said. "Our future is, in my opinion, very bright. The thing is, we've got to play more in the summer. We really do. We've just got to get out and practice more, and that's something I think a lot of them are going to be willing to do."
Like Whitehall, Montague faces an uphill battle in postseason play; the Wildcats are set to compete at the Kent City regional May 31. Tate said a top-10 finish there would be worth celebrating.
"I think that would be wonderful," Tate said. "For that to happen, we've got to have four guys shooting in the low 90s to high 80s. That's asking a lot, but I think they're more than capable of being able to do that."