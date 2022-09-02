Whitehall placed second over Montague Thursday at its home jamboree, posting a tesm score of 195 to the Wildcats' 214.
Ludington earned the jamboree win with a 186. Montague retained second place in the league on the strength of its opening jamboree win.
Ava Garcia and Grace McDowell led local players at the jamboree. Garcia shot a 42 to take second place individually, and McDowell was just one stroke behind in third. McDowell closed her round with a birdie, and Garcia recorded four pars.
Mackenzie Goudreau rounded out the individual top five, placing fifth for Montague with a 47. Natalie Kellogg shot a 51.
Felicity Dingman and Lizbeth Bentz each shot 55s for Whitehall to close out the scoring, while Lauren Smith had a 55 and Brooke Berry shot a 61 for Montague.