Whitehall beat Montague by just one stroke Friday for second place at the Montague Invitational, 349-350. Lowell won the meet with a score of 327.
Brady Tate played an outstanding round for Whitehall, scoring a 76 to lead local players and finish in second by only one stroke behind Newaygo's Alejandro Rubio.
Montague's four scorers, remarkably, all shot an 87. Conner Raeth, Robert Knapp, Kevin Jager and Kaden Miller were four of the five players to tie for eighth place with that score.
Ashton Trnka posted an 88 for the Vikings. Nick Fuller shot a 92 and Landon Griffin rounded out the scoring with a 93.