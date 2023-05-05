Whitehall and Montague inched closer to the top of the West Michigan Conference Lakes leaderboard Thursday, placing third and fourth respectively in the Montague jamboree.
The Vikings edged Montague by one stroke, 171-172, and were only eight shots behind first-place Fremont. Manistee took second with a 166.
Montague's Owen Raeth was the top local scorer in the jamboree, tying for fourth place with a 40, including a birdie on the par-4 first hole. Joel Booth and Whitehall's Corbin Vanderstelt each had a 41 to tie for sixth, and Brady Tate and Landon Griffin both shot 43s for the Vikings and tied for ninth.
Braedon Bond closed Whitehall scoring with a 44. Ben Weesies shot a 45 for Montague and Trevin Silvers added a 46.